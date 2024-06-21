Bowl America (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bowl America Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.10. Bowl America shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 3,800 shares changing hands.
Bowl America Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.92 million, a PE ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 0.70.
Bowl America Company Profile
Bowl America Incorporated is engaged in the entertainment business. The Company is engaged in the operation of bowling centers, with food and beverage service in each center. As of July 3, 2016, the Company and its subsidiaries operated 18 bowling centers, including 10 centers located in metropolitan Washington, District of Columbia; one center in metropolitan Baltimore, Maryland; four centers in metropolitan Richmond, Virginia, and three centers in metropolitan Jacksonville, Florida.
