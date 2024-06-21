Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BOW. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bowhead Specialty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.20.

NYSE:BOW opened at $25.60 on Monday. Bowhead Specialty has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $27.49.

In related news, CEO Stephen Jay Sills bought 58,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 180,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bowhead Specialty news, CEO Stephen Jay Sills purchased 58,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,069,996. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Shirley Shek Li Yap purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,964 shares in the company, valued at $254,388. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 100,839 shares of company stock worth $1,804,361 over the last ninety days.

About Bowhead Specialty

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

