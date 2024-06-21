BNB (BNB) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.82 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. BNB has a market capitalization of $86.37 billion and approximately $1.82 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be purchased for about $585.22 or 0.00902335 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

BNB Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,583,776 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

