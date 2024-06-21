BNB (BNB) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.82 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. BNB has a market capitalization of $86.37 billion and approximately $1.82 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be purchased for about $585.22 or 0.00902335 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.
BNB Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,583,776 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,583,845.83067024. The last known price of BNB is 600.00632033 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2183 active market(s) with $1,753,038,107.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
