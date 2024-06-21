BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Outperform Rating for NiSource (NYSE:NI)

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NiSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.50.

NI stock opened at $28.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.51. NiSource has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $104,626.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,584.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 23.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in NiSource by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in NiSource by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

