Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.55 and last traded at $52.55. Approximately 119,496 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 536,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.63.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLBD shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Blue Bird from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Blue Bird from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Blue Bird from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Blue Bird from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.92.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $345.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.00 million. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 154.10% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Blue Bird during the third quarter worth approximately $444,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Blue Bird by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 214,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Blue Bird by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 83,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 39,976 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Bird during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,361,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Blue Bird by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 51,205 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

