BlackRock Emerging Europe (LON:BEEP) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $318.50

BlackRock Emerging Europe plc (LON:BEEP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 318.50 ($4.05) and traded as low as GBX 318.50 ($4.05). BlackRock Emerging Europe shares last traded at GBX 318.50 ($4.05), with a volume of 1,038 shares.

BlackRock Emerging Europe Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 318.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 318.50.

About BlackRock Emerging Europe

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Emerging Europe plc, formerly Eastern European Trust PLC, is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company conducts its business as an investment trust and its principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth, principally by investing in companies that do business primarily in Eastern Europe, Russia, Central Asia and Turkey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Emerging Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Emerging Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.