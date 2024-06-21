Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) were down 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.98 and last traded at C$4.07. Approximately 357,436 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,191,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Bitfarms from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Bitfarms Trading Down 6.8 %

Insider Transactions at Bitfarms

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.28.

In related news, insider Riot Platforms, Inc. purchased 52,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,564.00. Insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

