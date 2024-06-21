Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Trading Down 6.7%

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) traded down 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.91. 4,225,447 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 23,952,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Monday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bitfarms in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Bitfarms from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.25 to $2.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.51 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.24% and a negative net margin of 64.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Bitfarms by 745.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,023,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 902,708 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,969,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after buying an additional 3,667,681 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Shariaportfolio Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,051,000. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

