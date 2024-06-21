Bitcoin Diamond Market Cap Tops $11.54 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $11.54 million and approximately $27,457.50 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.0619 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00074558 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00023761 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00010595 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001519 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,550.18 or 0.64324543 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

