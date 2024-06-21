Bitcoin (BTC) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Week

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $64,146.36 on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,264.65 billion and approximately $26.38 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $382.67 or 0.00596553 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00043553 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00068175 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,715,084 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.
