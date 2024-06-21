BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $803.62 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 20th. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for about $64,710.30 or 1.00029403 BTC on exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $803.62 million and $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011008 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009317 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012355 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00078470 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 65,312.69705591 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

