Berenberg Bank Raises Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Price Target to GBX 115

Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 102 ($1.30) to GBX 115 ($1.46) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sirius Real Estate Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of LON:SRE opened at GBX 98.30 ($1.25) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,276.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70. Sirius Real Estate has a 12-month low of GBX 77.90 ($0.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 101.70 ($1.29). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 97.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 92.28.

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

Sirius Real Estate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a €0.03 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16,666.67%.

Insider Transactions at Sirius Real Estate

About Sirius Real Estate

In other Sirius Real Estate news, insider Andrew Coombs acquired 5,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £4,984.65 ($6,333.74). Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.