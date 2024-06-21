BCS Wealth Management Sells 1,078 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

BCS Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management owned 0.95% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDEC. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000.

BDEC traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $41.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.74. The stock has a market cap of $154.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.75.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

