BCS Wealth Management Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.5% of BCS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $480.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,253,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,513,691. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $448.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.54. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $486.86.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

