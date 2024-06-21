BCS Wealth Management Purchases 7,129 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 38,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 65,145 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 48,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 24,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,929. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.73.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

