BCS Wealth Management Purchases 5,088 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of BCS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 535.2% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $83,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYMI stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.05. The company had a trading volume of 269,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,079. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $59.20 and a 52 week high of $71.82. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.45 and a 200 day moving average of $67.58.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $1.009 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

