BCS Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 157.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 79.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 208.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

VIOO traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.19. 36,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,143. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $80.90 and a 1 year high of $102.43.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

