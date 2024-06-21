BCS Wealth Management Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

BCS Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POCT. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 72,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 17,310 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 106,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 72,557 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

BATS:POCT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.24. The stock had a trading volume of 71,827 shares. The company has a market cap of $624.46 million, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average of $37.06.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

