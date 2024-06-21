BCS Wealth Management Buys 182 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 377.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 1.4 %
VXUS traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,618,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,810. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.94. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.
About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
