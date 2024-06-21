BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $132.78

BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 132.78 ($1.69) and traded as high as GBX 134.60 ($1.71). BBGI Global Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 133.40 ($1.70), with a volume of 1,462,928 shares traded.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 6.48. The company has a market capitalization of £961.96 million, a PE ratio of 2,236.67 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 132.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 131.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew Sykes bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($33,036.85). In other news, insider Andrew Sykes bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($33,036.85). Also, insider June Aitken acquired 11,500 shares of BBGI Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £15,065 ($19,142.31). Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About BBGI Global Infrastructure

BBGI Global Infrastructure SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

