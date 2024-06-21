Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC)

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Covey from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.33.

NYSE:FC opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. Franklin Covey has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.25 million, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $61.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.03 million. Analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter worth $404,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 120.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 8.7% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 48,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

