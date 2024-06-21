Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 683 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $4,180,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,821,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,636. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.19. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.50 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.44.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

