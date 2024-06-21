Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 3,857 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 42,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 14,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $134,076,817.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,520,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,224,376.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $134,076,817.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,520,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,224,376.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,374,153 shares of company stock worth $239,976,945. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 5.0 %

NYSE PLTR traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $24.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,046,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,381,477. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.02, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLTR. HSBC increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Argus initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

View Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.