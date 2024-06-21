Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 19,993 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,993 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 133.5% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of KWEB stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.28. 3,012,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,914,871. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $32.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.88. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.30.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.