Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,400 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,065.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,179,000 after buying an additional 929,926 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,068,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,507,000 after buying an additional 436,752 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,830,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,811,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,532.7% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 356,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,231,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IHI traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $56.19. 166,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,203. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day moving average of $55.72. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $59.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

