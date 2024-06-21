Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,012 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,067 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,844,757,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25,990.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $57,102,287,000 after buying an additional 3,866,361 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tesla by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after buying an additional 2,177,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Tesla by 2,101.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $365,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,443 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.43. The company had a trading volume of 22,606,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,722,828. The stock has a market cap of $581.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.62.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

