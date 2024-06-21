Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stock Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in KE were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of KE by 31.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 75,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 18,263 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the third quarter worth $25,229,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 88,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of KE by 108.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 14,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the third quarter worth $3,213,000. 39.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.39. 805,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,487,817. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of -0.72. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $20.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average of $14.93.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. KE had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BEKE shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.10 target price on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays increased their target price on KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

