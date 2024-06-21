Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 5,932 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,100 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,049 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 58,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,166,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,937 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,941 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,946 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on STX

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.75. 674,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,651. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.55 and a beta of 1.03. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $57.32 and a fifty-two week high of $107.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.15.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -217.05%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.