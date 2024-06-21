Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 1,167 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,838,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,762,577,000 after buying an additional 39,780 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,130,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,506,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23,146 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,210,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,063,377,000 after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,067,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $878,271,000 after purchasing an additional 34,326 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $932,571,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $998.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.02, for a total transaction of $798,820.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,162,253.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.02, for a total value of $798,820.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,162,253.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,040.00, for a total value of $1,596,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,215 shares of company stock valued at $60,414,782. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $6.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,050.57. The company had a trading volume of 252,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $684.80 and a one year high of $1,052.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $964.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $941.08. The company has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

