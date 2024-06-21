Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 198.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Snowflake by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Snowflake by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Snowflake by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $71,596.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,222 shares in the company, valued at $8,112,014.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $189,621.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230,527 shares in the company, valued at $29,615,803.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $71,596.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,862 shares of company stock worth $5,895,712 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:SNOW traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $125.58. 2,263,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,456,736. The stock has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of -44.64 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.96 and a 200-day moving average of $176.18. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.69 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.64.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

