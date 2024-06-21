Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $5.12 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $844,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 795.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 125,071 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in CBRE Group by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 128,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 35,386 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P lifted its position in CBRE Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 16,005,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,919,000 after purchasing an additional 683,225 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $90.02. The stock had a trading volume of 628,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,700. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.62 and a 200 day moving average of $89.18. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.41.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

