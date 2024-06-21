Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Glenview Trust co raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,883 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1,324.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 23,738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 22,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.58.

Shares of SYK traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $340.55. 401,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,083. The company has a market cap of $129.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $336.67 and its 200 day moving average is $331.29.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

