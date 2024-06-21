Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $461,525,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,028 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Marriott International by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,147,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,793,000 after purchasing an additional 934,304 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Marriott International by 557.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 496,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,967,000 after purchasing an additional 420,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1,487.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 345,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,856,000 after purchasing an additional 323,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $243.81. 635,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,223. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.34 and its 200 day moving average is $237.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.03 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MAR shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.19.

Get Our Latest Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.