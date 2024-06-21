Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 4,292 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 33.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,941 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Workday by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 1,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $316.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.11.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $17,430,890.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,981,194.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,162 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $17,430,890.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,981,194.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total value of $11,922,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 786,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,407,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,713 shares of company stock valued at $97,038,313 in the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.22. The company had a trading volume of 784,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,952. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.53. The company has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.01 and a twelve month high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

