Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 2,937 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 255.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.28.

Shares of TEAM traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.60. 446,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,125. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.39 and its 200 day moving average is $202.48. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.34 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gene Liu sold 199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total transaction of $36,665.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,413,960.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CAO Gene Liu sold 199 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total value of $36,665.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,413,960.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.67, for a total value of $1,604,275.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,318 shares of company stock worth $49,526,292 over the last ninety days. 40.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

