Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 10,762 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,022 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,539 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 335.8% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 58,528 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 45,097 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 8.9% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,447 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.04. The stock had a trading volume of 401,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,730. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $86.94 and a one year high of $129.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.18.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AKAM

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.68 per share, with a total value of $2,038,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,114,114.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $467,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,998.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.68 per share, with a total value of $2,038,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,342,621 shares in the company, valued at $217,114,114.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $826,460 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.