Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 48.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $759.51. 150,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,701. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $677.80 and a one year high of $914.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $755.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $802.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.59, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $872.81.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

