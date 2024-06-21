Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 8,119 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,119 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.75.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.06 and a one year high of $258.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

