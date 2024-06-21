Bank of New Hampshire Trims Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CAH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,025. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.64. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.11 and a 1-year high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAH

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.