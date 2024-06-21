Bank of New Hampshire Sells 916 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,802 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 19,433 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 73,579 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $8,708,000 after acquiring an additional 48,236 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,908 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $56,915,000 after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,245,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,441,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,559.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $93,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,107.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,559.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $826,460 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $88.71. 774,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,865. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.94 and a 12 month high of $129.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.62 and a 200 day moving average of $108.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

