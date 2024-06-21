Bank of New Hampshire Sells 500 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,311,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,224,039. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $82.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

