Bank of New Hampshire Sells 280 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,784,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,995,114,000 after acquiring an additional 657,188 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,290,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407,289 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,640,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,010 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,038,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,902,000 after acquiring an additional 43,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,835,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,352,000 after acquiring an additional 37,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on WPC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE WPC traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.73. The company had a trading volume of 594,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,763. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.58 and its 200-day moving average is $59.15. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $73.38.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.56%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

