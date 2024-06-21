Bank of New Hampshire Sells 2,121 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 34.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 128,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 32,643 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 85,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,965,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,806,000 after purchasing an additional 577,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE D traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.53. 2,969,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,933,266. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.63. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dominion Energy

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.