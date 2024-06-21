Bank of New Hampshire Sells 104 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up 1.1% of Bank of New Hampshire’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,732,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,123.64.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $3.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,083.91. 298,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,047. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,019.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,029.48. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $860.10 and a 1-year high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

