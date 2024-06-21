Bank of New Hampshire Purchases 7,043 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 717.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,025 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 33.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,027 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $99,365,000 after purchasing an additional 167,332 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 30.8% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 10,824 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.3% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $729,842.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,948.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,896.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Stock Down 0.4 %

AXP traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,600,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,453. The company has a market capitalization of $164.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $244.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

