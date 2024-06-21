Bank of New Hampshire Has $5.54 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bank of New Hampshire cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 1.5% of Bank of New Hampshire’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47,016.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,655 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $485,301,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,656.0% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 303,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,137,000 after buying an additional 292,768 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 560,825.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 67,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,737,000 after buying an additional 67,299 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,545,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $533.58. 268,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,703. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $536.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $523.44. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $558.34. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

