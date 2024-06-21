Bank of New Hampshire Buys 40 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $409,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,750,000 after buying an additional 150,564 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $373.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,518. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $348.92 and a 200-day moving average of $333.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $378.16.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

