Bank of America Lowers Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target to $135.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Bank of America from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Argus downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.63.

Get Jabil alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Jabil

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.96. 1,534,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Jabil has a 1 year low of $100.18 and a 1 year high of $156.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $406,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,874,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,877 shares of company stock worth $3,519,883 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.