Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.0 %

BAC traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.00. The company had a trading volume of 29,380,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,744,590. The company has a market cap of $312.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $40.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average of $35.69.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. StockNews.com cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

