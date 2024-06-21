Bango PLC (LON:BGO) Insider Paul Larbey Acquires 1,275 Shares

Bango PLC (LON:BGO – Get Free Report) insider Paul Larbey purchased 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £1,797.75 ($2,284.31).

Paul Larbey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 11th, Paul Larbey acquired 16,472 shares of Bango stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £19,931.12 ($25,325.44).

Bango Stock Performance

Shares of BGO traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 140.76 ($1.79). The stock had a trading volume of 16,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,409. Bango PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 95 ($1.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 210 ($2.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 129.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 133.06. The firm has a market cap of £108.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1,561.11 and a beta of 0.34.

About Bango

Bango PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants. It also offers digital vending machine services for resellers and subscriptions providers to enable bundling of subscription services.

